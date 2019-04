Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is the official Michigan Secretary of State web site: https://www.michigan.gov/sos/

Here is the official Michigan Secretary of State express web site: https://www.michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7-127-1640_14837-380898--,00.html

When we Googled "secretary of state," the first site that appeared was a paid ad that is NOT the Michigan Secretary of State. When we Googled "Michigan secretary of state," the first site listed was the official SOS site.