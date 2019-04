Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Whitecaps pitcher Garrett Hill was selected by the Tigers in the 26th round last summer out of San Diego State.

Hill struck out 46 in 37.2 innings last year in the Gulf Coast League.

He is off to a good start in West Michigan not allowing a run through two starts in ten innings pitched allowing just four hits and striking out 15.

Hill threw five scoreless innings Monday night fanning eight in a 6-2, ten inning loss to the Lugnuts.