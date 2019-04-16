× A look into the only ‘cohousing community’ in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Newberry Place looks like most neighborhoods in Grand Rapids, except each home is connected. Together 23 units make up the city’s only cohousing community.

The idea was first developed in Denmark, and hundreds of small communities have taken up the concept in America, including Newberry Place.

The theory behind the community is that life is better shared. Each family who owns a home in the community agrees to shared space, communal chores and resources. For instance, children can play in the communal space, which is made up of the each families’ backyards.

Each week, those in the community have a shared meal together. Each person is on a different meal team, which rotates the responsibility of meal prep and clean-up.

“We’re here as an intentional community. So everyone wants to be apart of each other’s lives, as much or as little as they’re comfortable with,” said Kirsten Montroy, who recently moved to Newberry with her husband and children.

“It’s great to have that community of people that are willing to lend a helping hand,” said Rob Montroy, as he explained how everyone shares things like tools and some household items. The community shares an exercise room, a woodworking shop.

Newberry has been running as a cohousing community for the past 11 years. However, many don’t know it even exists.

“Everyone I tell about this place that is actually from here or even nearby say, ‘I didn’t know this was even here,'” said Rob Montroy, Kirsten’s husband. “It’s kind of a well-kept secret.”

