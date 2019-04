Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- If you're looking for a summer job, there's a job fair taking place along the lakeshore.

Nearly a dozen businesses are looking to fill part time and full time jobs in hospitality, restaurants, retail and senior living industries.

The job fair will be held from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Haworth Conference Center in Holland.

Make sure to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for onsite interviews.