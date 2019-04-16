Cornerstone baseball hosts Central Michigan in first-ever meeting with NCAA Division-I

Posted 11:11 PM, April 16, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was a rare opportunity on Tuesday night for the Cornerstone baseball program. Not only did they have a chance to play NCAA Division-I program, Central Michigan but they also hosted them. The Golden Eagles held a 5-1 lead in the middle innings before the Chippewas tied it up at five and eventually pulled ahead with five runs in the ninth to give them the 10-5 win.

"We've got guys that can do that with anyone in the country," Golden Eagles head coach, Chuck Lowitzki said, "we had guys do some big things, we got off to a good start and had guys come up with big hits early so it was good to see.

Of course, facing a bigger program like Central Michigan is no easy feat but it was an outstanding opportunity for the Golden Eagles' players and coaches.

"I think as a smaller school and as an NAIA school, a lot of our guys feel overlooked, so when we have an opportunity to play a bigger school that didn't recruit some of our players, it's a bigger showcase."

