Grand Rapids native Don Carey retires after 10 NFL seasons

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thirty-two-year-old Don Carey is officially hanging up his cleats.

The Grand Rapids native spent 10 seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions and made 190 tackles in his career with three interceptions.

Carey has been heavily involved in his communities and is looking forward to spending time with his family and impacting the lives of youth. Of course, certainly things will be missed during retirement.

"You get into game day and you see it in a guys eyes like 'oh snap, I have to go against him?" he laughed. "When you get the better of a guy on a play and they don't want any more you can't replace that feeling and when you make a play and 70,000 people start cheering, that's pretty cool, too.

"I'll miss the raw domination of the game, the game planning and figuring ways out to beat somebody, and the players too."