Grand Rapids native Don Carey retires after 10 NFL seasons

Posted 6:59 PM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:10PM, April 16, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thirty-two-year-old Don Carey is officially hanging up his cleats.

The Grand Rapids native spent 10 seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions and made 190 tackles in his career with three interceptions.

Carey has been heavily involved in his communities and is looking forward to spending time with his family and impacting the lives of youth. Of course, certainly things will be missed during retirement.

"You get into game day and you see it in a guys eyes like 'oh snap, I have to go against him?" he laughed. "When you get the better of a guy on a play and they don't want any more you can't replace that feeling and when you make a play and 70,000 people start cheering, that's pretty cool, too.

"I'll miss the raw domination of the game, the game planning and figuring ways out to beat somebody, and the players too."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.