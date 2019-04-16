× Commissioners vote to not renew Planned Parenthood lease in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After hearing hours of public comments, commissioners voted 6-2 to not renew Planned Parenthood’s lease with the county.

Planned Parenthood had been leasing a portion of a county building located at 209 E Apple Ave., a space they will now have to vacate in 90 days.

Hundreds of residents came to the Muskegon County commissioners meeting Tuesday night to voice their opinions on the organization.

County officials say they want to use the clinical space and rooms, and that Planned Parenthood isn’t paying enough for the space and is too politically charged.

“We just absolutely need the space. We have nurses that have complained of unsanitary conditions for them, confidentiality issues, safety issues as well as compliance issues,” Muskegon County Public Health Director Kathy Moore said.

Planned Parenthood representatives say that if they are kicked out of their current space, the 1,500 people they provide care for won’t have anywhere to go.

“We serve over 1,500 people in the community, we’re a safety net provider. If we’re not here, oftentimes they’ll have access to no health care,” said Jim Norton, Planned Parenthood of Michigan vice president of development.

Public comment at the meeting went on for hours Tuesday night, and many of the commenters honed in on the issue of abortion, which isn’t offered at the Muskegon clinic and that Planned Parenthood says only accounts for about 3 percent of the services it provides.

“I keep hearing about discrimination, and I keep hearing about access to healthcare, but those individuals who were aborted did not get that,” one commenter said.

A citizen in support of Planned Parenthood said the clinic is for the community’s well-being.

“It is very important for this community that you continue to offer women health services for people who are uninsured or can’t get their services form a regular doctor,” she said. “Planned Parenthood in Muskegon does not perform abortions.”