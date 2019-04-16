Kalamazoo Co. prosecutor to release results of officer-involved shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor is releasing his conclusion of an investigation after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Kalamazoo.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting has been reviewing the shooting of Brandon Stacey, 31, at Biomat USA on March 12. Stacey wounded one Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer after firing shots inside the business. Investigators had said that Stacey fired shots and then ordered employees to call police to ambush them when they arrived.

One officer was hurt, but was saved by his bullet-proof vest. Stacey was shot and killed by other officers.

The officer who shot Stacey was placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation, as is standard procedure.