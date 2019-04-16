Kalamazoo Co. prosecutor to release results of officer-involved shooting

Posted 2:35 PM, April 16, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor is releasing his conclusion of an investigation after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Kalamazoo.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting has been reviewing the shooting of Brandon Stacey, 31, at Biomat USA on March 12. Stacey wounded one Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer after firing shots inside the business. Investigators had said that Stacey fired shots and then ordered employees to call police to ambush them when they arrived.

One officer was hurt, but was saved by his bullet-proof vest.  Stacey was shot and killed by other officers.

The officer who shot Stacey was placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation, as is standard procedure.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.