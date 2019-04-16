Learn how to plant trees for Spring

Posted 5:54 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00AM, April 16, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spring has sprung which means its time to plant new trees.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and Habitat for Humanity of Kent County are teaming up to teach West Michigan how important it is to plant new trees each and every season.

Learn all the skills you need to know in their Neighborhood Forester Tree Planting Class in order to help keep the environment healthy and growing.

This whole class leads up to the 4th annual Mayor’s Greening Initiative where numerous communities members will soon be planting 300 trees in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.