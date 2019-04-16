× Learn how to plant trees for Spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spring has sprung which means its time to plant new trees.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and Habitat for Humanity of Kent County are teaming up to teach West Michigan how important it is to plant new trees each and every season.

Learn all the skills you need to know in their Neighborhood Forester Tree Planting Class in order to help keep the environment healthy and growing.

This whole class leads up to the 4th annual Mayor’s Greening Initiative where numerous communities members will soon be planting 300 trees in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood.