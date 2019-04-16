Love BBQ? Head to the first-ever Holy Smokes BBQ Competition

Posted 11:56 AM, April 16, 2019, by

Catholic Charities West Michigan is preparing for their first ever Holy Smokes BBQ Competition, an event meat lovers won't want to miss!

At the new Pigeon Hill Brewing Production Facility in downtown Muskegon, attendees will be able to taste different barbeques from six teams. Teams include Dr. Rolf’s Barbecue, The Boar’s Belly, Se4sons Gastropub, A&R Grills and Smokers, Bone Ends, and Paisley Pig Gastropub.

Along with the barbeque, guests can enjoy craft brews, play yard games, and listen to live entertainment by the band, Plain Jane Glory.

All proceeds will go to Catholic Charities West Michigan's programming in Muskegon. These programs include foster care, adoption, counseling, food and pantry programs, and family preservation programs.

The event will take place on May 11 from 1-4 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance at $25 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ccwestmi.org/holysmokes or call (616)-551-5663.

