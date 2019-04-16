Man faces open murder for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police say a man is facing open murder after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of West 24th Street in Holland.

Police say officers found the 61-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds and the glass of the sliding door was broken out. The woman was reportedly found dead at the scene.

Just before 10 a.m. officers located the suspect at a storage facility on the south side of Holland and was taken into custody.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Police say those who want to remain anonymous may call Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at http://www.mosotips.com.