Man found dead hanging onto boat in Barry Co. lake

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Lansing-area man has died in a Barry County lake.

The man was apparently out fishing on Thornapple Lake when fell out of the boat, according to Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf. The man was found hanging on to the boat about 200 yards from shore.

Sheriff Leaf says that the person who called dispatchers says they saw the man out fishing Monday night and then spotted the man’s boat out again this morning, with a life preserver in the water.

The Medical Examiner is investigating. The man’s name has not been released, but Leaf says he was 72-years-old and from the Lansing area.