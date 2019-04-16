Michigan AG Nessel pledges to not prosecute abortions if Roe is reversed

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says if the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision is overturned, she won’t enforce state laws on the books that ban abortion.

The Democrat told a Planned Parenthood conference Tuesday that it’s “likely” the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion will be reversed. But she says “we can and we will fight back.”

She pledges to never prosecute a woman or her doctor for terminating a pregnancy.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also spoke at the meeting in Lansing. She pointed to a new Ohio law that would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Similar legislation has passed in Georgia.

Whitmer says if Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature moves similarly, abortion rights activists have “a powerful backstop in a veto from my office.”

3 comments

  • Bud

    So the head law officer for the State of Michigan is telling us she will not comply with U.S. Law.
    Ms. Nessel must tender her resignation.

    Reply
  • steve

    A true Democrat. She believes that her personal beliefs supersede state laws. And, her colleague, Governor Whitless, says that she’ll support her decision. Does this surprise anyone?

    Reply
