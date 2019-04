LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police say one person was killed Tuesday morning near Muskegon when a vehicle crashed into a porch.

The location was in the 2400 block of Memorial Drive, just west of S. Buys Road.

Police say there was only one person in the SUV. There were no early details about how it happened, or who was involved.

MSP tells FOX 17 there is “nothing more to report; it’s still under investigation” – and a news release will be issued by police on Wednesday morning.