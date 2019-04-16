Plexaderm promises younger looking skin in 10 minutes or less

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weddings, reunions, graduations, holidays. These are all events where you want to look your best to impress family and friends. There's a product that promises to make you look younger in under 10 minutes without costly surgeries or injections called Plexaderm.

Lifestyle expert Tia Leslie stopped by the studio to share the secret about the amazing technology behind the age-hiding cream.

Plexaderm is offering a deal exclusively for Morning Mix viewers.

If you call 1-800-923-8973 and mention you saw them on FOX 17 Morning Mix, get up to 50% off plus free shipping on your Plexaderm order. Or place an order at plexaderm.com