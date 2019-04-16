Razor blades found in Coloma Twp. gas pump handle

Posted 4:18 PM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, April 16, 2019

A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station as reports indicate that the price of gas continues to rise on April 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Coloma Township police are investigating after receiving a report of razor blades falling out of a gas pump handle when someone picked it up.

Two blades were found on the ground at the Speedway located at 481 S Church St. in Coloma.

When police went to the gas station Tuesday morning, they found six more blades on top of the pump.

Police said surveillance video was partially blocked by delivery trucks, and the videos didn’t prove anything.

People in the area are advised to inspect gas pump handles before picking them up.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact police at 269-468-8291.

