× Razor blades found in Coloma Twp. gas pump handle

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Coloma Township police are investigating after receiving a report of razor blades falling out of a gas pump handle when someone picked it up.

Two blades were found on the ground at the Speedway located at 481 S Church St. in Coloma.

When police went to the gas station Tuesday morning, they found six more blades on top of the pump.

Police said surveillance video was partially blocked by delivery trucks, and the videos didn’t prove anything.

People in the area are advised to inspect gas pump handles before picking them up.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact police at 269-468-8291.