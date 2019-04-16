Saugatuck grad Blake Dunn continues to tear it up with WMU Baseball

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Saugatuck graduate and Western Michigan sophomore, Blake Dunn is having off to an incredible start this season. Dunn has hit safely in 33 straight games which dates back to the end of last season and currently leads the Broncos in nearly every offensive category, some even ranking on top of the entire conference. The Bronco centerfielder can also pitch, even though he's made just two brief appearances this season.

