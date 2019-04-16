Authorities: Active shooter situation in Mason County contained

Posted 8:37 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03AM, April 16, 2019

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Mason County Sheriff is reporting that US-31 is closed between Hoague Road and Koenig Road due to an active shooter situation.

The scene is in northern Mason County, north of Scottville and just south of the Manistee County line.  The scene is along the Grant Township and Free Soil Township line.

Ludington Area Schools were on lockdown for a short time, but that has been lifted, according to Mason County Emergency Services.

Emergency Services has also posted that the incident has been contained and US-31 will remain closed for several hours for investigators. Non-residents should avoid the area.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.

