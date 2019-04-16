× Spring Break was Ford Airport’s busiest month in history

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Spring break travel season broke records at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, making March 2019 the busiest month in airport history.

The airport saw at 14 percent increase in passengers compared to March of 2018, a 10 percent increase overall for 2019.

A total of 341,534 passengers came through the airport in March of 2019, compared to 298,487 passengers last year.

“We had another fantastic Spring Break period, and West Michigan passengers are proving that they love utilizing their local, affordable, easy airport,” said GFIA Interim President & CEO Brian Picardat.

In addition, first quarter 2019 marks the busiest first quarter ever with 871,710 passengers served from January 1 through March 31.

“Our airline partners continue to add larger aircraft, more frequency in flights, and more nonstop destinations. We have a lot of exciting things on tap for 2019, and it’s encouraging to see us off to such a great start.”

The Airport is underway on Phase Two of its Gateway Transformation Project which includes updates to the baggage claim area, airline ticket counters, flooring and lighting; along with new restrooms and concessions.