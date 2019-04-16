Thousands of pieces of broken glass found on Lake Michigan beach

SLEEPING BEAR DUNES – The National Park Service says that employees have found thousands of pieces of broken glass on the Lake Michigan beach near the Good Harbor Picnic Area.

The warning was posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Superintendent Scott Tucker says in the post that “thousands of pieces of broken glass do not appear on the beach without malicious intent.” He goes on to say that he hopes they can identify the person or persons who would try to deliberately hurt others at the beach.

Glass containers are not allowed on the park beaches.

Anyone with information should call the Leelanau District Ranger at 231-326-4805.