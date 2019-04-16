Volunteers needed to plant trees for Mayor’s Greening Initiative

Dig in and do something great for Grand Rapids by signing up to volunteer for the Mayor's Greening Initiative on April 27.

The Mayor’s Greening Initiative is a partnership with the Mayor’s office, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, and the City’s Forestry Department as a way to engage the entire community in order to achieve the city's 40 percent tree canopy goal.

No tree planting experience is required to be part of this event. Tree planting equipment will be provided and teams will give volunteers step by step instructions on how to plant a tree.

Tree planting will start at Roosevelt Park off Grandville Avenue South West from 9 to 11 a.m.

Register to volunteer at friendsofgrparks.org/events.

