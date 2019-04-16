West Michigan’s first Psychiatric Urgent Care Center opens

Posted 5:07 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31AM, April 16, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- West Michigan will now have a urgent care center for people who are dealing with mental health issues.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services will open the area's first psychiatric urgent care center Tuesday 300 68th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

The center will provide services to people ages 18-65 dealing with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, suicidal thoughts or other mental health issues.

The organization says this is a critical addition to our community as the entire state has seen a growing demand for behavioral health services.

Most insurance plans will cover the services offered. You can make an appointment or they accept walk-ins but it is best to call ahead.

