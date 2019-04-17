Albion College basketball star says being target of racial slur was ‘reality check’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBION, Mich. — Zach Winston said he knew the moment he stepped onto Albion College's campus last year for a visit, it was the school for him. The tree-lined quad was beautiful he said. And the faculty, staff and students spoke to him about college life, which made him feel “welcomed.”

“It really felt like they cared for me,” said Zach during an interview at the school. “I took multiple visits and my mom was like ‘you definitely have to come here just because of that, that feeling.’”

Zach’s been at Albion ever since. He excelled in his classes, earning a 3.8 grade point average as a finance major. He also excelled on the court as a point guard for the Albion Britons basketball team.

“We had a great season,” Zach said. “[I] made a lot of friends, people I thought I was never going to meet.”

Overall, Albion has been a home away from home for the Detroit native. He’s enjoyed his freshman year, even after things took an unexpected turn for the worse midway through the season.

“I have a board on my door and people write on my board all the time,” Zach said. “The week or two right before Christmas break people were writing ‘KKK’ and things like that on the board.”

Zach didn’t think much of it he said. He erased it and didn’t tell anyone except for his roommate who saw the message too. However it happened again.

“I put it on Snapchat saying 'this is not funny',” Zach remembered. “And then it was like a little bit of back and forth and then it just stopped completely for a while.”

Then in early April someone left a cardboard box on his doorstep with the words ‘KKK’ written on it, he said. Zach was shocked.

“I was in Minneapolis when my roommate told me about the box so my roommate is the one who reported it,” Zach said. “I wasn’t even here yet.”

Zach was with his parents at a Final Four event, supporting his brother Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, when he got the text.

“I think it was a cowardly act,” Zach said about the box. “I’d much rather you come to my face and tell me things like that.”

His roommate immediately reported it to the police and campus safety. They launched an investigation and sent an email to everyone alerting them to the racially-charged incidents.

The students held a rally. Zach attended and said that it was peaceful and that he felt supported. However no one knew he was the one being targeted. The email didn’t state his name. So he grabbed the microphone and told his story.

“As soon as like I came public [and said] ‘yeah this is happening to me,’ everybody came out and talk to me, the administration, my coaches,” Zach said. “I had several meetings with my coaches after that event.”

Albion College officials stated in a message on their website that the person responsible for the “racist and vulgar language” has been removed from campus.

People continue to show Zach support. However he hopes his experience inspires others to step forward.

“It’s just a reality check really,” Zach said. “Just to show you know that the world is not perfect and that we go through things like this still.”