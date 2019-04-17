Bill to create mental health hotline advances in Michigan

Posted 4:40 AM, April 17, 2019, by

Black businesswoman working in call center as a telemarketing customer service agent

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation to create a permanent statewide mental health hotline is advancing in Michigan.

The state House approved the bill 99-8 Tuesday and sent it to the Senate for further consideration.

The telephone referral system would be available 24 hours a day, seven days of week and would refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.

A spending law approved late last year includes $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program. The new legislation is intended as a way to expand that program statewide.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Mary Whiteford of Allegan County’s Casco Township, says the hotline would help those who do not know where to turn — potentially keeping families together and saving lives.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.