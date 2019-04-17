Binder Park Zoo opens for the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Wednesday marks opening day for Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek and there are some new faces this season.

There are 11 new African painted dog pups that were born last November that will be on display in the Wild Africa exhibit.

Your family will be able to see all of the different animals, enjoy the rides, and see what's new in the restaurants and gift shop.

Organizers say the have spent the last few months moving animals, preparing the exhibits, and polishing up the park.

They say even the animals are excited to be back on display after a long winter.

There will also be some upcoming events for both Mother's Day and Father's Day.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m. now through April 30 and then hours will change after Labor day.