Binder Park Zoo opens for the season

Posted 5:29 AM, April 17, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Wednesday marks opening day for Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek and there are some new faces this season.

There are 11 new African painted dog pups that were born last November that will be on display in the Wild Africa exhibit.

Your family will be able to see all of the different animals, enjoy the rides, and see what's new in the restaurants and gift shop.

Organizers say the have spent the last few months moving animals, preparing the exhibits, and polishing up the park.

They say even the animals are excited to be back on display after a long winter.

There will also be some upcoming events for both Mother's Day and Father's Day.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m. now through April 30 and then hours will change after Labor day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.