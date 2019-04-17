Bitner in the Kitchen: Lemon Broccoli Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Busy moms seem like they only have three settings: go, go, and go! It seems weight would just melt off, but why do the pounds keep adding up? Those grand-n-go meals might be the cultrip.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner comes to the rescue with tips on how to shed off the weight, plus she shares one of her favorite healthy recipes.

Midlife is a time where the body is not on auto-pilot anymore and the old tricks do not work for weight loss and sleep is harder to catch up. There never seems to be time to catch up. Women will say, “I eat the same, I exercise the same, but I gain weight and can’t lose!” and Dr. Bitner's response is that it is because their body is changing and the old habits are not enough. The good news is, knowledge is power and the food they make and serve can be delicious and filling and healthy!

Dr. Bitner proves this with one of her and her family's favorite recipes, Lemon Broccoli Pasta.

Lemon Broccoli Pasta

Ingredients:

Brown Rice pasta

Roasted Chicken (purchased or in oven 30 min with olive oil and salt)

Lemons: 2

Garlic: 4 cloves, diced small

Olive Oil: 6-8T

Broccoli-raw

Pine nuts: 3 T

Parmesan cheese

Kosher salt

Directions:

Boil water and place broccoli pieces in water for 3-4 minutes, remove with slotted spoon and place in a large serving bowl. Dice the roasted chicken. Add brown rice pasta and cook to package directions, and drain and spray with cool water to stop cooking. Add to broccoli in a bowl. In skillet, heat olive oil, and zest the 2 lemons and sauté the zest with the garlic. Cut the lemons in half and squeeze out the juice and put in the skillet, and pour all over the noodles and broccoli. Add the diced chicken and grate with fresh parmesan cheese and sprinkle with kosher salt.

To continue this discussion or any others related to female healthy, Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

