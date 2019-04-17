“Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal” brings talent out onto the ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For years, Cirque Du Soleil shows have been synonymous with amazing acrobatics and aerial feats, now imagine all of those talented people doing those same skills on the ice. Cirque returns to Grand Rapids with their latest show, Crystal, where they do just that.

Cirque du Soleil is well known for their story-telling through their talented acts. The show focuses on the misfit heroine, Crystal, who takes a journey of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.

We don't have an ice area on the Morning Mix set, but juggler Jorge Petit was more than happy to show off his skills to us on solid ground.

Cirque De Soleil: Crystal will be at the Van Andel Arena at the following dates and times:

Thursday, May 16 & Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.