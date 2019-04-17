Easter events and more happening at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter Weekend activities are coming to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Kids can make handprint paper lilies and Easter bunny ears. Of course, there will be glitter tattoos available for an extra $5.

Make sure to have Easter baskets on-hand too. On Sunday, April 21st there's going to be an Easter Egg Hunt. Starting at 9 a.m. kids up to age 6 will be in the courtyard and kids 7 and up will be at Wabazoo Run.

Plus just announced, they'll be serving Easter Dinner from noon to 9 p.m. They'll be serving roaster prime rib, brown sugar glazed ham, and stuffed chicken breast with garlic cream sauce along with other sides. For dessert, guests can enjoy New York Style Cheesecake with a delicious blend of berries.

There's a big lineup of events coming to Soaring Eagle Casino too!

Let`s start off with comedian George Lopez. He`ll take the stage on May 4. Lopez is known for starring in his self-produced sitcom "George Lopez". He`s also received several awards for his work including the 2003 Imagen Vision Award and was named one of the Top 25 Hispanics in America by Times Magazine in 2005. Tickets start at $49.

Collective Soul is celebrating their 25th anniversary! Ever since their emergence, the band helped shape and define alternative rock with lots of guitars and attitude. Over the past two decades, they`ve had a catalog of Number 1 hits under their belts. They`ll perform June 14.

Grammy award-winning pair Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are refreshing their musical visions while staying true to an authentic sound that as made Sugarland, one of the best country duos. They`re now set to take their tour to the casino and resort on June 28. They`ve sold nearly two million albums since 2002. They`ll be joined by special guest Eli Young Band. Tickets start as low as $25.

Charlie Wilson and the Isley Brothers will be at Soaring Eagle on July 19, and tickets are now on sale. Wilson is singing songs from his latest album "In It To Win It" which includes a 2019 Grammy nomination for best traditional R&B performance for the track "Made For Love."

The musical by Queen and Ben Elton "We Will Rock You" is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on November 22 and 23. This show features more than 20 hit Queen songs including "Somebody to Love" and "We Are The Champions". "We Will Rock You" has been performed in 28 countries around the globe and seen more than 16 million people.

You can purchase tickets for all these shows at etix.com, and see who else is taking the stage this summer by going to soaringeaglecasino.com.

It's back on Tuesdays in April and May, Moms 'N Tots or Pops Too! Day passes are just $7 and valid from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reserve passes by calling (989)-817-4801.

Aprils Showers bring great deals! Stay Sunday through Thursday for one low price. The offer is available April 14-30. Rooms start at $119 per night and waterpark passes will be included.