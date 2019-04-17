Excellence in Education – Matthew Fields

Posted 8:19 AM, April 17, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. – A Tuscola County educator known for his dedication to helping his students and school and for volunteering for a host of duties in his community has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Matthew Fields, teaches seventh through ninth grade physical education, an athletic training class, and 10th grade world history at Kingston High School, which is part of the Kingston Community Schools. He also serves as a coach for the varsity football team and the junior high school track team.

