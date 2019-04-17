Finding Jaylah and Jaheim their Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An adventurous pair of siblings are hoping to find a loving and supportive family.

FOX 17’s Forever Home series features children in Michigan’s foster care system find loving families.

Eleven-year-old Jaylah and 9-year-old Jaheim are like any other brother and sister, they like to tease each other, but they’re a great team.

They had a great time playing, jumping and showing off tricks at Skyzone Adventure Park in Grand Rapids.

Jaylah is very caring and wants to help people when they’re feeling down.

“If someone struggling, I feel like I could help them out,” she said.

Jaylah and Jaheim love to joke around, play, and just be goofy. When it comes to school, Jaylah prefers math and social studies.

“I like math, because I like order of operations, I like to add up things, and do story problems,” she said.

Jaheim loves getting lost in a book.

He said, “You don’t have to pack your bag, to actually go to that place, when you open a book, you go to that place.”

He is also very curious and asks a lot of questions and is a bit of a jokester.

Jaylah wants to be a singer when she grows up or a hairstylist.

She said, “I sing a lot, I’ve been singing since I was like four.”

She told FOX 17, even when her little brother gets on her nerves, she’s always looking out for him. Now, she’d like a family to do the same for them both.

“I just want a family that can really care about me, a family that knows what’s best for me, a family that knows what I do right,” she said. “I want a family that helps me out whenever I’m struggling.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Jaylah and Jaheim or the adoption process, you can visit or call Orchard's Children's Services.