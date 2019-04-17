Foodies, take a weekend getaway to Chicago for James Beard Eats Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every chef wants their name associated with the James Beard Award. It's one of, if not the most, prestigious individual award for a chef to receive. So when there are nearly two weeks dedicated to the food inspired by Beard, foodies won't want to miss eating some of the finest dishes around.

2019 marks the fifth annual James Beard Eats Week presented by Choose Chicago and the Illinois Restaurant Association, and more than 100 restaurants and their chefs citywide create customized dishes or menus inspired by the James Beard Foundation's namesake chef, a pioneer of American dining.

The event is happening in Chicago from April 26 through May 6, and the dishes are worth the drive.

Chef Emilio Gonzales from Baptiste Bottles stopped by to show us one of his signature dishes, Crispy Spätzle.

For Baptiste & Bottle’s James Beards Eats Week Special, they will be offering a Crispy Spaetzle with Smoked Rabbit, Wild Mushrooms, and Carrots for $16.

To learn more about participating restaurants and more, visit choosechicago.com/jbf.