GR business making prom makeup stress-free

Posted 7:18 AM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28AM, April 17, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Prom season is here and students everywhere around West Michigan are planning out all the details before the big night.

For the ladies getting all dolled up with beautiful hair, makeup and a dress can be fun, but also stressful.

About Face of Grand Rapids, 2237 Wealthy St. SE Suite 110, is offering an easy stress-free experience to get your make-up ready for the dance!

Students can get a full face of make-up or even lashes if desired for $45 to $55. Time is of the essence as the salon books up fast so call to book an appointment at 616-288-5877.

