GR gastro pub celebrates grand opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new gastro pub celebrated its grand opening Wednesday off the Medical Mile in Grand Rapids.

Friesian Gastro Pub, located at 720 Michigan St. NE, sits in the site of the former Lord’s Chapel that sat vacant for years.

Two years ago, crews began remodeling the space in preparation for Wednesday’s opening.

The restaurant’s menu will include comfort food items with what owners describe as an “eclectic twist.”

“We’ve got a great chef and the team in the kitchen,” restaurant partner Zan Lamkin said. “Almost, I think everything actually we’re making in-house is made from scratch. So it’s definitely, being a gastropub, the food is the focal point of what we’re doing here.”

The restaurant also hired a pastry chef, so all the desserts will be made in-house.