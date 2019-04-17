Grand Rapids Boy Creates Empowering Gear in response to racism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–A 10-year-old boy in Grand Rapids is turning two negative experiences into a positive reminder to himself and others.

Za’Kari Walker Smith is wise for just ten years old.

He doesn’t call his self a victim even after what he’s endured, instead he says he’s an educated black man with a lot to be proud of it and he tells me he wants other children to feel the same.

“Unapologetically black…didn’t I make you one of those,” his mom asks him while they work on some very cool gear.

This is just one of the slogans 10 year old Za’Kari has put on everything from shirts and hats to wristbands.

He say’s it’s a reminder.

“There’s nothing that can, like, hold him back,” the ten year old says.

The positive swag sparking from two negative events in his young life, one of them happening to Za’Kari while his mother was getting gas.

“I initially notice this man staring at my son,” says Shaniqua Smith, Za’Kari’s mom.

Za’Kari’s mom recalling that it was the second time in one week, then eight year old Za’Kari, was called the N-word by an older white man.

The first happening outside of his fourth grade classroom at Kent Hills Elementary, starting over a pair of scissors.

“I guess the teacher thought they were his so he started antagonizing him,” his mom tells FOX17.

The antagonizing escalated to a physical altercation, Za’Kari says he pulled him out of his chair and threw him outside of his classroom.

When he tried to return, Smith says the teacher pushed Za’Kari out the class by the neck and called him the N-word.

In a 2017 disposition, the teacher’s actions were deemed unprofessional after admitting to dumping Za’Kari out of his chair.

The teacher was put on unpaid leave.

“I wanted to do everything a parent wants to do when their child is hurt,” Smith says of the incident.

But instead she encouraged her son to turn a negative incident into a positive impact on his life and the lives of others.

A year after the incident Za’Kari says he no longer wanted to feel like a victim so he started to brand himself in a different way.

“Nothing can hold me back. Just because something happened to me doesn’t mean I get to be stuck there where everyone else is just moving on from what happened in the past and I can go on and enjoy my life too,” says Smith-Walker.

Za’Kari and Shaniqua want other young back boys to do the same.

And to remember…

“Regardless of whatever you’re going to be somebody,” says Smith.

You can find out more about Za’Kari’s designs by stopping by this link.