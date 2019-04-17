Griffins attempt to spurn slump, return to winning ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The good news is the Griffins have made the playoffs for the seventh straight season and the guys who have been around know what that is all about.

"It's a different kind of hockey" Griffins points leader Chris Terry said. "It's tough, it's exciting, it's aggressive, it's emotion filled but on top of all that it's the most fun you'll have playing hockey."

"You work all year for this moment to be here for playoffs" Griffins forward Dominic Turgeon said. "It's exciting we are here again and we want to make sure we have a strong start coming Friday."

Grand Rapids also has some new guys who will experience professional playoff hockey for the first time.

"I love playing in playoffs, so much excitement it's so fun being out there my first pro playoffs" Griffins forward Givani Smith said. "I'm pretty pumped, nervous a little bit but it is excited nerves ready to go."

"It's just the playoffs, it's just the hockey that I played the whole season" Filip Zadina, the 6th overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft, said. "I am going in there to play my best and help the team hopefully score some goals and hopefully we will win at least one game in Chicago."

The bad news is the team is limping into the playoffs having lost nine straight games.

"Our overall game really, just more so everything" Turgeon said. "Our compete level, we have got to make sure is going to be high and I'm sure it is going to be high coming Friday."

The team had played some good hockey for a long period of time before the recent slump, now they try to return to form as the first round series with Chicago begins Friday night.

"Different stretches we went through at times we won six seven in a row" Terry said. "We all know how we finished the season but the adversity that we faced this team with call ups, injuries, veteran problems throughout it all we had a successful season we were a month ago pushing for first place in the division so that speaks to how well we were playing for a majority of the year."

Games one and two against the Wolves are Friday and Saturday on the road, games three and four (if necessary) are scheduled for Van Andel Arena next Tuesday and Wednesday.