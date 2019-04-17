House OKs bill to forgive schools from making up snow days

Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan school districts would not have to make up snow days that occur during state-declared emergencies under a bill advancing in the Legislature.

The House approved the measure on a 101-7 vote Wednesday. It goes to the Senate for consideration next.

The legislation is intended to address the high number of canceled schools days.

State law forgives districts from making up six days canceled for emergencies, and schools can get a waiver for three additional days. Legislators say the wintry weather has been so extreme that the law should be loosened.

The five-day period from Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 — when an arctic deep freeze shut down many normal activities, including school — would be forgiven statewide. States of emergencies also have been declared in certain counties.

