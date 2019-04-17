× Lending store robbery suspect pleads guilty

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The suspect in several money lending store robberies has entered a guilty plea.

James Hebrank pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of armed robbery in separate cases. In exchange for his plea, Ottawa County prosecutors agreed to not file any further charges in relation to this investigation.

Hebrank was arrested Dec. 19 as part of an investigation into several robberies at money lending stores around West Michigan.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 6.