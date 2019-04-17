× Meijer Gardens welcomes 12 millionth visitor

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens welcomed its 12 millionth visitor on Wednesday after opening nearly 24 years ago.

Barb Sonsara came from Livonia to visit the sculpture park and hang out with her sisters. When she got through the doors, someone approached her with the big news.

“Well I`m a little surprised about this, came walking in with my sisters, and I got my money ready, and a gentleman came up to me and said I was the 12 millionth person to come to Meijer Gardens,” she said.

For being the 12 millionth visitor, she received a gift basket full of books, a bottle of wine, tickets to the summer concert series and an annual membership.