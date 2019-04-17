Muskegon’s Hackley & Hume Historic Site opening May 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muskegon is rich in history, and thanks to the Lakeshore Museum Center visitors can soon go though the legendary sites the city is known for starting May 2.

Starting in May, tours will be given of three historic sights: Hackley and Hume Historic Site, Fire Barn Museum, and Scolnik House of the Depression Era.

Tours will be happening every 20 minutes during operating hours. For the big history buffs, there are all access tours on the third Friday of every month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

There are also a couple events coming up celebrating these historic sites. The first is the Hackley Celebration Event on May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be live music, food and beer, lawn games, and tours of the Hackley and Hume Houses. It's free for Muskegon County Residents, and $5 for non-residents.

Also, there will be a Victorian Tea Event on June 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.

All tickets for upcoming programs are online at hackleyandhume.org, Facebook and Eventbrite at Hackley and Hume Historic Site.