North Korea reportedly tests new missile

Posted 6:43 PM, April 17, 2019, by

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea announced that it has test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon.

The Korean Central News Agency says Chairman Kim Jong Un observed the firing of the weapon by the Academy of Defense Science, and later said “the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People’s Army.”

The announcement came after reports of new activity at a North Korean missile research center and long-range rocket site where the North is believed to build long-range missiles targeting the U.S. mainland.

The White House said it was aware of the report and had no comment.

The Associated Press could not immediately and independently verify North Korea’s claim.

