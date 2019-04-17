Officials: Measles exposure reported in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that two new measles cases in southeastern Michigan had exposures in Kent County.

The total number of cases for the state is now at 42.

According to the MDHHS, one of the people with the measles was at the Baymont by Wyndham Grand Rapids Airport at 28th Street and Kraft Avenue SE on April 12, between midnight and 3:00 a.m. That person was also at the Urgent Care Med Express at 3100 Plainfield NE on April 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Measles is very contagious and the virus can live for up to two hours in the air where an infected person was present. Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure.

The outbreak in Michigan is the largest since 65 cases were reported in 1991.

The MDHHA says the vaccine for measles is highly effective and safe. After one dose, 95% of children are protected against measles and after two doses, nearly 100% are immune. Children under the age of 12 months are not recommended to get the vaccine unless there is a suspected exposure.

For more information, visit the CDC.gov/measles webpage or the Michigan outbreak page here.