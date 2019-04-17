Rent-A-Chicken offers commitment-free farming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTAGUE, Mich. - On an overcast Tuesday afternoon Co-Owner of Happy Acres Farm, Leslie Bond Strychar invites us inside of her chicken coop.

As she names each one of her many chickens by name, it's clear she has a lot of love for them.

So much love in fact that this summer the Montague farmer is partnering with Traverse City based business, Rent-A-Chicken.

What's Rent-A-Chicken you ask?

Strychar explains; "It is exactly what it sounds like. You get to rent a pair of laying hens, you get the equipment, we set up, we tear down, we bring the food, we bring the hens, you get all the experience, as little or as much as you want."

The peckish little birds could indeed be yours for the summer if you live between Whitehall and Grand Rapids.

"Its an introduction," says Strychar.

"It’s a set price for the whole season, and if you decide it’s not for you, we’ll come get them after a week!"

You will need a yard, but once again all the equipment and food will be taken care of.

All you have to do is maintain and reap the rewards.

We're talking eggs.

Strychar says; " On average you’re looking at about a dozen a week, once they’re settled and they’ve calmed down, and they know where they are. They’ll stress out for a bit and say ‘Where’s my mom?’ But once they know that they’re home, about a dozen a week."

It is indeed, an egg-cellent plan.

Chickens for the summer, and a learning experience you’ll keep for a lifetime.

"Seeing what kind of work is involved in maintaining something that gives back to you in all kinds of ways. I mean even if you don’t like the eggs, they are great fertilizer, all kinds of benefits from them."

Rent-A-Chicken will check with your local ordinances for you to make sure that you’re able to have chickens where you live.

For more information, click here.