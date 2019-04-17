Thornapple Jazz Festival in Hastings

Posted 6:44 AM, April 17, 2019, by

HASTINGS, Mich -- Over 95 middle and high school bands from around the state will take part in the 16th Annual Thornapple Jazz Festival in Hastings April 25 through April 27.

The festival began in 2003 and features both student and professional musicians from across the nation.

Organizers say there will be nearly 150 performances throughout the three day event.

“This year’s Jazz Festival is bigger than ever,” said Joe LaJoye, Founder and Chairman of the Thornapple Arts Council Jazz Festival. “We have some great professional groups coming to Hastings, including fan favorite vocal jazz group The Four Freshmen.”

For more information you can visit the Thornapple Art Council's website by clicking here.

