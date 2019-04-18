Authorities investigate serious crash in Montcalm County

Posted 9:03 AM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:10AM, April 18, 2019

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a driver was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital after a serious crash in Montcalm County just after midnight on Thursday.

It happened around 12:03 a.m. on Federal Road near Cutler Road in Reynolds Township.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, a 56-year-old woman crashed into a tree and was pinned inside the vehicle. Police say the jaws of life was used to get the woman out the 2007 Chrysler Crossfire she was driving.

Police say she was wearing a seatbelt, but high speed factored into the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.