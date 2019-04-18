× Authorities investigate serious crash in Montcalm County

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a driver was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital after a serious crash in Montcalm County just after midnight on Thursday.

It happened around 12:03 a.m. on Federal Road near Cutler Road in Reynolds Township.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, a 56-year-old woman crashed into a tree and was pinned inside the vehicle. Police say the jaws of life was used to get the woman out the 2007 Chrysler Crossfire she was driving.

Police say she was wearing a seatbelt, but high speed factored into the crash.