On this episode of Beating the Odds, Deanna Falzone and Nicole DiDonato introduce you to Gresha Eberly, who looked for ways to numb her back pain, but it took her down the road to addiction. She ended up being addicted to opioids for ten years.

You can see more of her story here.

If you need help with an addiction, you can call the National Help line at 1-888-633-3239.