Diocese of Kalamazoo alerts of possible immigration fraud

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Diocese of Kalamazoo has suspended their Immigration Assistance Program in Hartford, Michigan and is alerting the public that a former employee may have been committing fraud.

A diocese press release did not identify the employee, but says that they are working with local law enforcement in the investigation. They are also working to identify anyone who may have paid for immigration services which they did not receive.

The Immigration Assistance Program of the Diocese of Kalamazoo is available on Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and other weekdays by appointment only. Services are available only at the main office at 219 W. Westnedge and by calling 269-385-1019. They say that diocesan officials will never offer to meet potential clients at their home or other public spaces.

The Immigration Assistance Program at the Department of Health and Human Services in Hartford has been suspended for the time.