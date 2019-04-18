Easter Egg-stravaganza at Ford Presidential museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for a fun event with a lot of history behind it, you can bring your family to the third annual Easter Egg-stravaganza planned Saturday at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, 303 Pearl Street NW in Grand Rapids.

The event honors first lady Betty Ford's 1975 Easter egg roll, which has since become an annual tradition by the sitting President and first lady.

The event is open to children 10 and under and starts Saturday, April 20 at 9:30 a.m.

This is a free family event, but space is limited. Those interested in having their children participate in the event April 20 event must RSVP by calling 616-254-0396.