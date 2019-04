× Flood Warning issued for Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for areas along the Muskegon River in Newaygo.

The warning is in effect until Saturday afternoon.

The NWS says that as of Thursday morning, the river was at 10.9 feet and flood stage is 11 feet. With rains expected Thursday and Friday, the river is expected to rise to about 11.1 feet and bring minor flooding along the river.

The record flood for the river was 15.1 feet in February of 2018.