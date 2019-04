× Former Wayland, CMU star Presley Hudson gets WNBA invite

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Former Wayland and Central Michigan star Presley Hudson has accepted a training camp invite with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

Hudson averaged 20.4 points per game last season while shooting 38% from three-point range, and finished her career as CMU’s all-time leading scorer.

She will leave for Seattle May 2, and said she also may eventually pursue playing professionally in Europe.