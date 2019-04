GRANDVILLE, Mich. –Parents if you still need to get a picture of your kid with the Easter bunny, a local business is hosting a free event.

Cabela’s in Grandville on 44th Street is offering activities ahead of the Easter holiday.

You can get a free 4×6 picture with the Easter bunny through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They also have crafts for the kids this weekend, and an Easter egg hunt Saturday at 2 p.m.